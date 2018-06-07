MQM-P leader Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi arrived in Karachi on Wednesday following a long stay in Canada, Geo News reported.

Party leaders confirmed his arrival on social media and welcomed him on his return home after two years of ‘self-exile’.

Soon after his arrival, Rizvi visited MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office where he met other prominent party leaders too.

When asked if he has returned to contest the upcoming general elections, party spokesman replied by saying “possibly, as he has arrived at election time.”

Rizvi had kept away from his party's factionalism in the past.

Speaking on Geo News show “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” Rizvi, commenting on MQM-P's division in two factions, refrained from putting the blame on anyone.

“I don’t agree there is any group in MQM. There is no Bahadurabad or PIB group,” he had said, adding that the party had been going through a difficult time and would come out of it soon.”

Also, there were reports circulating online some time back - suggesting that Rizvi had been working for a popular ride-hailing service in Canada - which garnered massive public interest in Pakistan.