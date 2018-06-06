Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jemima speaks out against Reham Khan’s ‘libellous’ book

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that she had been assured on Reham Khan's upcoming book that it's too libellous to be published in the UK.

Musician Salman says helping Jemima seek legal advice against Reham

ISLAMABAD: Ace guitarist and musician Salman Ahmad said that he was helping Jemima Goldsmith seek legal advice to file defamation case against Reham Khan. Mr Ahmed made yet another claim in a...

In her tweet here Wednesday, Jemima said if the book is published here in United Kingdom, she would be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16 yr old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories. 

Reham is making headlines again after the manuscript of her autobiography was leaked online, angering PTI.

Defamation Notice

Reham Khan’s former husband Ijaz Rehman, close aide of Imran Khan Zulfiqar Bukhari, former skipper Pakistan cricket team Wasim Akram and Pakistani origin British woman have sent a defamation notice to Reham over malicious content in her upcoming book.

The defamation notice has been served to Reham through a London-based law firm.

In the legal notice, the law firm states that the manuscript of Reham Khan’s upcoming autobiography contains malicious and misleading information regarding its said clients which has hurt them and damaged their repute.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Naval conference reviews operational readiness prevailing maritime environment

Naval conference reviews operational readiness prevailing maritime environment
NAB orders inquiry against Nawaz, Abbasi over alleged misuse of authority

NAB orders inquiry against Nawaz, Abbasi over alleged misuse of authority

Shahid Afridi commends CJP for surprise visits

Shahid Afridi commends CJP for surprise visits
Ex-PM’s grandson joins PPP

Ex-PM’s grandson joins PPP
Load More load more