Jemima speaks out against Reham Khan’s ‘libellous’ book

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that she had been assured on Reham Khan's upcoming book that it's too libellous to be published in the UK.



In her tweet here Wednesday, Jemima said if the book is published here in United Kingdom, she would be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16 yr old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories.

Reham is making headlines again after the manuscript of her autobiography was leaked online, angering PTI.

Defamation Notice

Reham Khan’s former husband Ijaz Rehman, close aide of Imran Khan Zulfiqar Bukhari, former skipper Pakistan cricket team Wasim Akram and Pakistani origin British woman have sent a defamation notice to Reham over malicious content in her upcoming book.

The defamation notice has been served to Reham through a London-based law firm.

In the legal notice, the law firm states that the manuscript of Reham Khan’s upcoming autobiography contains malicious and misleading information regarding its said clients which has hurt them and damaged their repute.