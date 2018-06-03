Sun June 03, 2018
Weird

Web Desk
June 3, 2018

Chinese villager buried in his car as his last wish is granted

A man hailing from a village in China passed away and left behind an unusual last wish that resulted in his funeral making headlines.

The deceased car enthusiast who went with the surname Qi, from the city of Baoding in China’s Hebei province left behind a wish to be buried inside his silver Hyundai Sonata after his death, as per news reports.

In amateur footage circulating on the web, the car can be seen lynching through ropes with the support of an excavator as it slowly transcends into the grave that appears to be considerably larger than the standard size.

Villagers of the late car aficionado watch on the side as Qi rests in peace with adored possession.

An unidentified villager in conversation with media outlets has stated: “It was in his will, which said his corpse didn’t need a coffin, but to use his car to bury him in. He has liked cars since he was young.”

