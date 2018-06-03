Eid likely to fall on June 15th as Ramazan to last for 29 days, claims Arab astronomer

An Arab astronomer has said that Eidul Fitr will fall on Friday, June 15 as the month of Ramazan is likely to run for 29 days this year.

According to local media, Ebrahim Al Jarwan, General Supervisor at Sharjah Planetarium, he wll begin observing the sky from June 13 to spot the cresent.

But we expect to definitely see it after the sunset of June 14,” he was quated as saying on Saturday.

Muslims in Pakistan this year started observing fast from May 17, the same day their fellow Muslims in most of the Arab countries began fasting.

There is no prediction so far about when the Eid is expected to fall in the Islamic repulic where a Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee, a moon sighting panel, announce the sighting of crescent after collecting evidence from regional committees.

The month of Ramazan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramazan.