Video: Motorway Police opens fire at passenger bus near Taxila

At least three people were reportedly injured when Motorway Police opened fire at a passenger bus near Taxila Interchange.

Filmed by a motorist, the incident took place after police started chasing the passenger bus for ignoring the signal to pull up.

The video also contains audio and video of the incident .

According to reports, three people including a bus conductor were injured.



The bus was heading towards Peshawar from Islamabad.

The video of the incident was posted on the social media and went viral within hours.

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Motorway has suspended two policemen and ordered an inquiry.



