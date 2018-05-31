Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Afp­
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cryptocurrency addicts seek treatment at Scottish clinic


Edinburgh: A Scottish addiction clinic has begun treating people who are hooked on trading cryptocurrencies.

Traders can become addicted to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as their volatile price fluctuations can be as thrilling but potentially costly as gambling, according to therapists at Castle Craig clinic near Edinburgh.

Cryptocurrency addicts are offered treatments such as a 12-step programme, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), trauma therapy and equine therapy.

Chris Burn, a gambling therapist at Castle Craig Hospital, said: "The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler.

"It provides excitement and an escape from reality.

Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded and huge gains and losses were made.

It''s a classic bubble situation," he said.

Castle Craig has treated over 10,000 patients for various addictions since it opened in 1988, and says the majority have gone on to achieve long-term abstinent recovery.

Prices start from £1,360 per week for an extended treatment programme, and detox and intensive care starts from £2,975 per week.

A single en suite bedroom in Castle Craig''s intensive treatment programme costs £4,970 per week, and the cost of its "executive programme" starts at £9,240 per week.

A minimum commitment of two weeks'' treatment is required of all patients.

Patients or families who struggle to afford residential rehabilitation are offered advice on alternative and more affordable treatment options, and potentially external funding from Scotland''s National Health Service.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Weird

Hunt for pervert who exposed himself before shocked women in Karachi

Hunt for pervert who exposed himself before shocked women in Karachi
Egyptian court acquits four-year-old boy accused of kissing same age girl

Egyptian court acquits four-year-old boy accused of kissing same age girl
Cooked fish comes back to life, leaves diners aghast

Cooked fish comes back to life, leaves diners aghast
Escalators at Indian railway station baffle passenger and video goes viral

Escalators at Indian railway station baffle passenger and video goes viral
Load More load more