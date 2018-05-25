Fri May 25, 2018
Weird

Web Desk
May 24, 2018

Hunt for pervert who exposed himself before shocked women in Karachi

KARACHI: A hunt is under way for a car rider who pulled up alongside women, exposed himself, performed an obscene act and rode away, police said.

The shocking incident took place in Karachi's Clifton and Defence neighborhoods.

One of the two women who were subjected to the indecent exposure, took his pictures and posted them on a popular social networking website.

She said that she was sharing the details on social media so that the suspect could be put behind bars.

Law enforcers have still been hunting for the sex offender with the help of his car's registration number., Geo TV reported.

