‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ trailer out with franchise’s new thrills

Mission Impossible franchise has released a trailer to its upcoming sixth sequel ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, gearing up its all-time stunt-star Tom Cruise.

Directed by 2015’s ‘Ghost Protocol’ filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, the thriller beat takes on board Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill, and Alec Baldwin to star alongside Tom Cruise.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) slide in a chase against time when a mission goes wrong, and there are familiar allies to deal with.

Fallout hits theaters on July 27, 2018.