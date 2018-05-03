Escalators at Indian railway station baffle passenger and video goes viral

In spite of installations of escalators at a railway station in Indian city of Kanpur being a move hinting progress, some people are still facing hindrances that have managed to gather chuckles from all around.



In footage circulating the social media, an amusing sight can be witnessed with a woman cloaked in traditional attire, trying to go down on an escalator that is moving in the upwards direction.

The woman’s unfamiliarity with the technological advancement that has altered the shape of a mere staircase is soon put to a halt by a young man who jumps in to help the lady out.

While the video has garnered several snickers from all around, there are numerous social media users who are symbolizing the episode with India’s foreignness to even the most basic forms of progress.