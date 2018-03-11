Federal budget to be presented on April 27

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail has said that the federal government would present budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 on April 27.



Addressing a press conference here Friday, Miftah Ismail said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government would complete its tenure on May 31, adding that the federal budget would be presented on April 27.

He said they have taken Pakistan People’s Party and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into confidence over the upcoming budget.

It may be noted that if the PML-N government presents the budget, it will be its sixth budget which would be the first of it’s kind from any government in Pakistan.