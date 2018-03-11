Federal budget to be presented on April 27

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail has said that the federal government would present budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 on April 27.
Addressing a press conference here Friday, Miftah Ismail said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government would complete its tenure on May 31, adding that the federal budget would be presented on April 27.
He said they have taken Pakistan People’s Party and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into confidence over the upcoming budget.
It may be noted that if the PML-N government presents the budget, it will be its sixth budget which would be the first of it’s kind from any government in Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail has said that the federal government would present budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 on April 27.
Addressing a press conference here Friday, Miftah Ismail said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government would complete its tenure on May 31, adding that the federal budget would be presented on April 27.
He said they have taken Pakistan People’s Party and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into confidence over the upcoming budget.
It may be noted that if the PML-N government presents the budget, it will be its sixth budget which would be the first of it’s kind from any government in Pakistan.
Comments