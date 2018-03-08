Thu March 08, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 8, 2018

Pak Army downs Indian spy drone along LoC

Pak Army shoots down another Indian drone at LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops on Tuesday shot down an Indian spy drone when it violated the...

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal has said that Pakistan has actively raised the issue of Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), however, despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In a weekly media briefing, the spokesman said Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office to protest over the shelling and killing of innocent civilians. He said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

Dr Mohammad Faisal went on to say despite New Delhi’s uncooperative attitude, Islamabad has continued to work for improved treatment of prisoners as a humanitarian gesture including suggesting exchange of prisoners above 60 years of age and child prisoners, below 18 years of age.

It may be noted here that Pakistan and India have devised a new policy regarding exchange of prisoners.

According to that policy prisoners have been divided into three groups which included women disable and ailing prisoners. The prisoner whose age was above 70 year old was also included in this list.

The spokesman further said Amnesty International in its Annual Report of 2017-18 has highlighted the impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces for human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

On Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has actively participated in second Kabul meeting in pursuance of its policy to take part in all multilateral forums geared towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared objective for both Pakistan and the United States.

The Pak Army on Tuesday shot down Indian spy drone for violating Pakistan’s air space along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, the Pakistan Army shot down Indian spy drone in Chirikot sector of LoC.

It was the fourth drone Pak Army has shot down in the past one year for violating Pakistani space.

Pakistan Army troops have taken the debris of the Indian spy drone in custody, the ISPR said.

