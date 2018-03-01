Thu March 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 28, 2018

Four FC personnel martyred in Quetta suicide attack

QUETTA: Four security personnel embraced shahadat (martyrdom) and three others injured in a suicide attack in the suburbs of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baochistan.

Geo News citing security sources reported that the suicide bomber ripped through Levies and FC camp in Nauhisar area, where the security forces were carrying out search operation.

FC and Levies officials have cordoned off the area and started collecting the evidences.

Earlier in the day, two policemen were martyred when gunmen targeted vehicle of Deputy Superintendent Police Hamidullah Dasti on Wednesday.

Two policmen martyred in Quetta firing

A large contingent of police and paramilitary forces rushed to the site of the attack and launched a search operation.

The DSP remained unhurt in the attack that took place on Samangli Road of the provincial capital.

