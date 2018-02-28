Two policmen martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Two policemen were martyred when gunmen targeted vehicle of Deputy Superintendent Police Hamidullah Dasti on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the DSP remained unhurt in the attack that took place on Samangli Road of the provincial capital.

A large contingent of police and paramilitary forces rushed to the site of the attack and launched a search operation.

The police were collecting evidence after cordoning off the area .

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico legal formalities.

Identities of the martyrs were yet to be known.