February 28, 2018
February 28, 2018

Two policmen martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA:  Two policemen were  martyred when gunmen targeted vehicle of Deputy Superintendent Police Hamidullah Dasti on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the DSP remained unhurt in the attack that took place on Samangli Road of the provincial capital.

A large contingent of police and paramilitary forces rushed to the site of the attack and launched a search operation.

The police were  collecting evidence  after cordoning off the area  .

The bodies  were shifted to a hospital for medico legal formalities.

Identities of the martyrs were yet to be known. 

