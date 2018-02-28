China supports Pakistan's anti-terrorism efforts

BEIJING: All-weather friend China has expressed support for Pakistan's fight against terrorism and urged the international community to view Islamabadâ€™s anti-terrorism efforts in an objective and impartial way.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, in a press briefing, said â€œThe government and people of Pakistan have contributed and sacrificed a lot in their fight against terrorism and made great efforts in ground operations as well as combating terrorism in the financial sector,â€ Xinhua reported.

The spokesperson also called on the international community not to criticize Pakistan with prejudice.

Chinaâ€™s comments came after some countries persuaded members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last week to place Pakistan back on the "grey list" of nations with inadequate efforts to control terror financing.

He went on to say Beijing will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan in anti-terrorism cooperation.