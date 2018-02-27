Tue February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018

Can't say Beijing didn't cooperate with Pakistan in FATF meeting: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad  Yao Jing on Tuesday said he can't say his country didn't cooperate with Pakistan during Financial Task Force during which US sought  to put Pakistan on the so called "grey list".

He was addressing a seminar on Challenges and Opportunities facing Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"I don't know yet what   happened in Paris, it is quite technical issue," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Yao Jing said China has always appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism and always extended its full cooperation at every forum.

The week-long meeting of FATF was to decide on a US-led motion seeking  to put Pakistan on list of countries not doing enough to stop terror financing.

Though Indian media claimed that Pakistan has been put on the list, the FATF didn't mention such a move in a statement issued after the meeting.

According to Pakistani officials, the country  has been given three-month time till June to take necessary measures to avoid the action.

