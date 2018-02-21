PML-N terms SC verdict against basic principles of justice

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has termed Supreme Court ruling in Election Act 2017 against the basic principles of the justice.



In a statement PML-N spokesman said the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does not require any office.

Terming the todayâ€™s SC judgement in Election Act 2017 against the basic principles of justice, PML-N spokesman said one could not find any such example of this kind of ruling in democratic history.

PML-N spokesman went on to say todayâ€™s ruling will damage democratic values in Pakistan as it has snatched a political party its democratic right to elect its chief.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot head a political party.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen was hearing into the petitions, challenging the controversial Election Act 2017.

In its judgement, the three-member bench ruled that former premier Nawaz Sharif does not qualify to serve as the PML-N president.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case last year under Article 62 of the Constitution for failing to declare his receivable salary as an asset.

Election Act 2017 had paved the way for deposed prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to become head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.