Wed February 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N terms SC verdict against basic principles of justice

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has termed Supreme Court ruling in Election Act 2017 against the basic principles of the justice.

In a statement PML-N spokesman said the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does not require any office.

Terming the today’s SC judgement in Election Act 2017 against the basic principles of justice, PML-N spokesman said one could not find any such example of this kind of ruling in democratic history.

Disqualified person can’t head political party, SC rules against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot head a political party.A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed...

PML-N spokesman went on to say today’s ruling will damage democratic values in Pakistan as it has snatched a political party its democratic right to elect its chief.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot head a political party.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen was hearing into the petitions, challenging the controversial Election Act 2017.

In its judgement, the three-member bench ruled that former premier Nawaz Sharif does not qualify to serve as the PML-N president.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case last year under Article 62 of the Constitution for failing to declare his receivable salary as an asset.

Election Act 2017 had paved the way for deposed prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to become head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP clarifies news about Kirshna Kohli

PPP clarifies news about Kirshna Kohli
After Punjab, Sindh govt also bans Ajinomoto salt

After Punjab, Sindh govt also bans Ajinomoto salt

Disqualified person can’t head political party, SC rules against Nawaz Sharif

Disqualified person can’t head political party, SC rules against Nawaz Sharif
Bilawal says Nawaz not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary

Bilawal says Nawaz not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary
Load More load more