Fri February 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir has said that Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to Saudi Arabia on ‘training and advisory mission’.

Speaking to Geo News programme, ‘Naya Pakistan’, the defence minister said the decision to send Pakistani troops to Saudi Arabia was taken sometimes back, adding that he himself visited Riyadh in this regard followed by Saudi Deputy Defence Minister’s visit to Islamabad.

The final decision was made after the rules of engagement were clarified, the minister added.

He said Pakistani troops are being sent to strengthen the ground defence of the Kingdom, adding that Saudi Arabia will not be provided air defence, only their forces will be trained.

“Pakistan military is well-trained in mountainous warfare and we want to train Saudi Arabian troops in similar capacity,” he said.

On Thursday Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement Pakistan army contingent will be stationed in Saudi Arabia on a "training and advisory mission."

Pak Army contingent to be stationed in S Arabia

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, in continuation of ongoing Pak-KSA bilateral security cooperation, Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to Saudi Arabia on training and advise mission, adding that the troops will not be employed outside KSA.

The announcement came hours after the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

