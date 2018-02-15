Saudi Ambassador calls on Army Chief





RAWALPINDI: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Commodore Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki on ThursdayÂ met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional, security situation were discussed, Armyâ€™s media wing said.

In another statement, ISPRÂ said that in continuation of ongoing Pak-KSA bilateral security cooperation, Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to KSA on training and advise mission, adding thatÂ the troops will not be employed outside KSA.Â



Pak Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other GCC / regional countries.

