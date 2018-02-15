Thu February 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan summons Indian envoy, lodges protest over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and strongly protested over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Battal Sector.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian envoy today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations.

The Indian occupation forces deliberately targeted a school van carrying school children on Battal-Madharpur road, resulting in the shahadat of the driver of the van, Sarfaraz Ahmed, leaving the school children severely traumatized.

Pakistani school van driver martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

The military spokesman termed targeting van carrying school children violation of Geneva Convention and ceasefire understanding.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadat of 14 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Saudi Ambassador calls on Army Chief

Saudi Ambassador calls on Army Chief
Pak Army destroys Indian post targeting innocent civilians along LoC

Pak Army destroys Indian post targeting innocent civilians along LoC
Judge sacked for acquitting Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh after receiving bribe

Judge sacked for acquitting Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh after receiving bribe
149th death anniversary of Mirza Asadullah Ghalib observed

149th death anniversary of Mirza Asadullah Ghalib observed
Load More load more