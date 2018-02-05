PM Abbasi reiterates Pakistan support to Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

Mon February 05, 2018
National

February 5, 2018

Kashmiris’ struggle destined to succeed, says Gen Bajwa


MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the issue of Kashmir was engraved permanently in the hearts of Pakistanis and reiterated full support of the government and people of Pakistan to the just and legitimate right of the Kashmiri people for the peaceful resolution of the issue in line with their aspirations.

He said all the illegitimate use of force and coercive measures by the occupation forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) had miserably failed to suppress indigenous freedom struggle.

About 207 million Pakistanis supported their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle.



In lieu of Pakistan commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day today (5th Feb), a statement from military’s media wing quoting the COAS stated that ‘repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await awakening of international community for plebiscite under UN resolution’.

The prime minister was addressing a joint session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Kashmir Council on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir were also present on the occasion.

He said there might be differences among the political leaders but on the Kashmir issue, all the leadership was united and there were no two opinions.

Stressing upon unity for highlighting the Kashmir issue at all the international fora, the prime minister said the issue would remain alive till its peaceful resolution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

He also underscored the need to involve the Pakistani and Kashmir diaspora to further highlight the IoK issue and the gross human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces.

