AD Khowaja rejects Rao Anwar’s allegations of ‘extrajudicial killings’

KARACHI: Strongly rejecting Rao Anwarâ€™s allegations, Karachi Police Chief AD Khowaja has asked the former SSP Malir to surrender and appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), tasked to investigate killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged police encounter.



Speaking to Geo News, AD Khowaja said, â€œNeither I had ever given orders of extrajudicial killings, nor it was policy of Sindh police.â€

Rao Anwar was hurling baseless allegations in order to protect himself from the rule of law, Sindh Police Chief said.

Khowaja asked Rao to stop lying and surrender himself before the law. He further said Rao Anwar should appear before the JIT as it would clear the entire matter.

Earlier in the day, Rao Anwar, who was suspended for killing Waziristan youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged police shootout, stated that â€˜encounter is a policy of incumbent Inspector General of Police A.D Khowaja and I followed the same.â€

In a media statement, Rao Anwar said, â€œI did nothing wrong so why do I surrender.â€

It was reiterated in the meeting of higher officials of police that terrorists be wiped out and he followed the same orders, Rao Anwar said.

â€œIf I committed a conspiracy then higher police officials are also part of it. They would be booked under section 109,â€ the formed SSP asserted.

Demanding formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising members of intelligence agencies to probe Naqeebullah killing, Anwar said he would only appear before that JIT. He also called the case filed against him, â€˜baseless.â€™

The police have been carrying out raids to arrest Rao Anwar and seven other policemen nominated in the FIR of Naqeebullah Mehsudâ€™s extrajudicial killing.

The police have registered an FIR in extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud against under-fire SSP Rao Anwar and seven other policemen at the Sachal Police Station in Karachi.