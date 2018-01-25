Rao Anwar says he followed ‘encounter policy’ of Sindh Police Chief AD Khowaja

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who was suspended for killing Waziristan youth Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged police shootout, has stated that â€˜encounter is a policy of incumbent Inspector General of Police A.D Khowaja and I followed the same.â€



In a media statement here Thursday, Rao Anwar said, â€œI did nothing wrong so why do I surrender.â€

It was reiterated in the meeting of higher officials of police that terrorists be wiped out and he followed the same orders, Rao Anwar said.

â€œIf I committed a conspiracy then higher police officials are also part of it. They would be booked under section 109,â€ the formed SSP asserted.

Demanding formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising members of intelligence agencies to probe Naqeebullah killing, Anwar said he would only appear before the JIT. He also called the case filed against him, â€˜baseless.â€™



The police have been carrying out raids to arrest Rao Anwar and seven other policemen nominated in the FIR of Naqeebullah Mehsudâ€™s extrajudicial killing.

The police have registered an FIR in extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud against under-fire SSP Rao Anwar and seven other policemen at the Sachal Police Station in Karachi.

The case had been registered on the complaint of Muhammad Khan Mehsud, Naqeebullahâ€™s father, incorporating terrorism, kidnapping and murder charges.

According to the FIR, Naqeebullah, alongside two other men named Qasim and Hazrat Ali, was picked by policemen in plainclothes on January 3 at the behest of Rao Anwar from Abul Hasan Ispahani Road at around 3:00pm.

The other two men were released after three days on January 6 but Naqeebullahâ€™s whereabouts remained unknown until the news of his killing in a â€˜fakeâ€™ police encounter started making rounds on social media, the FIR added.

On Tuesday, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, who heads the inquiry committee probing the killing, announced that Naqeebullah was innocent and his death was an extrajudicial killing.