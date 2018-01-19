Imprisoned terrorist Qari Ahsan fails to recognize Naqeebullah Mehsud

KARACHI: The high-level committee, formed to investigate killing of Naqeebullah, alias Naqeeb Mehsud in an alleged police encounter, visited an imprisoned member of a banned terrorist group Qari Ahsan at Karachi Central Jail, as Naqeebullah was said to be his associate.



According to sources, the three-member committee headed by Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, visited Karachi Central Jail, to interrogate Qari Ahsan.

The committee members showed photos of Naqeebullah to imprisoned militant commander, sources said and added that Qari Ahsan failed to recognize Naqeebullah.

Rao Anwar had claimed that Naqeebullah Mehsud had worked with Qari Ahsan.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar appeared before the inquiry committee formed to probe the veracity of a police encounter in which Naqeeb Mehsud was shot dead by police.

Submitting evidence in the case, he provided an FIR to the committee according to which Mehsud was declared a fugitive in 2014 in attempt to murder and terrorist cases.

The SSP told that the case was registered against Naqeeb Mehsud in Sachal police station.

Noor Alam, Zahidullah and two others were killed in police encounter in 2014. Their head Abid Machar, Saifuddin Mehsud, Irshad Mehsud, Naqeeb Mehsud, Maulvi Yar Muhammad were fugitives. They had also kidnapped Memon trader for ransom, said Rao Anwar.

Why Mehsudâ€™s family did not contact police if he was really missing? He is a criminal,Â maintained the SSP.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of alleged extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Geo TV reported.

According to the TV channel, the Supreme Court chief justice have sought a report from the Inspector General Sindh Police within seven days.

Family and friends of Naqeebullah Mehsood, a youth from the country's tribal belt, accused Malir SSP Rao Anwar of killing the youth in an fake encounter in Karachi after kidnapping .

They said Mehsud was arrested by policemen in plain clothes on January 3 from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12. (Web/NNI)