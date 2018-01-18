Thu January 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 18, 2018

Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to lodge strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Working Boundary in Sialkot Sector.

The Foreign Office Pakistan said that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

The spokesman said Indian firing was continuing since last night, adding India is using automatic weapons and targeting civilian population.

The spokesman said India is indulging in ceasefire violations in a bid to divert attention of the world community from ever deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing since 2017 when they committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

Two Pakistan women were martyred and five people including three women injured when Indian Border forces targeted civilian population along the Working Boundary, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

“India continues unprovoked cease fire violations. Targeted civilian population along Working Boundary in village Kundan Pur, Chaprar, Sialkot sector overnight,” said a statement issued by the military media wing.

Two women martyred in Indian shelling along Working Boundary

According to the army, the Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded to neutralize Indian BSF posts.

