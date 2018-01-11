PTI to join Tahirul Qadri in anti-government protests from Jan 17

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will join Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led anti-government campaign from January 17.
This was announced by PTI Chief Imran Khan while talking to media here Thursday.
PAT Chief Tahirul Qadri had announced to launch countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17, after all parties conference (APC) seven-day deadline ended on January 7 for the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over their alleged involvement in the Model Town carnage.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was part of Qadri-led APC on December 30 last year.
Speaking to media, Khan said PTI â€˜tigersâ€™ will join Qadri when PAT Chief launched protests against PML-N government from January 17.
People have lost trust in government and police, he said and added that masses took to streets for protests when they lose trust on institutions.
