Thu January 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI to join Tahirul Qadri in anti-government protests from Jan 17

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will join Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led anti-government campaign from January 17.

This was announced by PTI Chief Imran Khan while talking to media here Thursday.

PAT Chief Tahirul Qadri had announced to launch countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17, after all parties conference (APC) seven-day deadline ended on January 7 for the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over their alleged involvement in the Model Town carnage.

Tahirul Qadri announces countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chief Tahirul Qadri has announced to launch countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17, after all parties conference seven-day deadline ended on January 7 for...

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was part of Qadri-led APC on December 30 last year.

Speaking to media, Khan said PTI ‘tigers’ will join Qadri when PAT Chief launched protests against PML-N government from January 17.

People have lost trust in government and police, he said and added that masses took to streets for protests when they lose trust on institutions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman appointed DG Maritime Security Agency

Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman appointed DG Maritime Security Agency
Pak-US cooperation imperative for regional peace: FO

Pak-US cooperation imperative for regional peace: FO
PM Abbasi, Army Chief visit SSG headquarters at Cherat

PM Abbasi, Army Chief visit SSG headquarters at Cherat
Protesters attack PML-N lawmaker dera in Kasur over Zainab's rape, murder

Protesters attack PML-N lawmaker dera in Kasur over Zainab's rape, murder
Load More load more