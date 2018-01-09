Tue January 09, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 8, 2018

PAT-led APC asks Shehbaz, Sanaullah to resign by Jan 7

Tahirul Qadri announces countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chief Tahirul Qadri has announced to launch countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17, after all parties conference (APC) seven-day deadline ended on January 7 for the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over their alleged involvement in the Model Town carnage.

Addressing a press conference after meeting of Steering Committee, formed on December 30 at All Parties Conference (APC) chaired by PAT head Dr Tahirul Qadri, PAT chief said, “Now we will not ask Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah to step down, but will get their resignations forcibly.”

“We will make them (PML-N) accountable not only for the martyrs of Model Town but for entire Pakistan,” Qadri said.

The steering committee comprises members from PPP, PTI, MQM, PAT and PSP.

The action committee has been formed to review administrative work of the protest campaign and its first meeting will be held on January 11, he said.

Qadri went on to say the all announcement being made with the consultation of all parties participated in the APC on December 30 last year.

Seven-day deadline for resignations has ended, however, our demanded were not accepted, he said.

The PAT chief warned protest would not stop until the entire PML-N [government] is finished.

