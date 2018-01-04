Khawaja Asif says Pakistan should reassess its ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has emphasised that Pakistan should reassess its relations with United States.



Speaking with senior anchor Hamid Mir in Geo News programme, â€˜Capital Talkâ€™, Khawaja Asif said, â€œUnited States is not our friend, its behaviour towards Pakistan is neither that of friend nor an ally.â€

â€œPakistan is not isolated at diplomatic frontâ€, the Foreign Minister said and added that any US aggression would be responded with national consensus.

He went on to say Washington is a friend who always betrayed.

Also, Khawaja Asif on Wednesday responded to Trump's tirade through a series of tweets, reminding the United States of the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

In his tweet Khawaja Asif responded Trump's unwarranted criticism on Pakistan, saying; "You ask what we did? A dictator surrendered on a single phone call [from US], our country suffered the worse bloodbath [participating in the said war], our bases were used to carry out your 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan, your forces were supplied arms and explosives through our soil, our thousands of civilians and soldiers, brigadier, general, and young lieutenant have become the victims of the war initiated by you."

On Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad as saying; "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools."

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more," he added