Wife, mother meet Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav held a meeting with him at the Foreign Office under special permission granted by Pakistan on humanitarian basis.



The family's meeting with Jadhav continued for 40 minutes, according to Foreign Office. Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was accompanying Jadhav family.

Jadhav’s mother and wife arrived in Islamabad today to meet him at Pakistan’s Foreign Office.



Strict security arrangements have been made in the Red Zone particularly around the Foreign Office.



Kulbhushan’s wife and mother first visited the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.



Meanwhile, Pakistan has clarified that Islamabad had not granted any consular access to death row Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.



The Foreign Office clarified that presence of Indian consulate official with the mother and wife of Kulbhushan does not mean it’s a ‘consular access’.

On Sunday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, during his appearance on Geo News' programme 'Naya Pakistan', had confirmed that India had been given consular access to the convicted spy, describing it as a "concession."



He said that Pakistan allowed Jadhav's meeting with his mother and wife purely on "humanitarian grounds."



After a military trial earlier this year, Jadhav was awarded death sentence by the Field Court Martial General (FCGM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) for espionage and sabotage against Pakistan.

In May, following an appeal by India, the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to hold off the execution of Jadhav till it reached its final verdict. Pakistan has submitted evidence against the spy and the case is expected to be heard again in January.



In one of his confessional statements, Jadhav had admitted that he was a serving commissioned officer in Indian Navy and came to Pakistan to mainly disrupt development activities in Balochistan under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said RAW had hired his services to create unrest in Balochistan.

According to his statement, he visited Pakistan twice before on different espionage missions.