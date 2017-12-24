Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 24, 2017

Pakistan grants visa to Kulbhushan’s mother, wife
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The family of Indian death row spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will arrive in Pakistan on Monday, December 25, Foreign Office Spokesman said Saturday.

In twitter message, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Indian authorities have informed Pakistan that the mother and wife of Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav will arrive in Islamabad by commercial flight on Monday, December 25 and will leave on the same day.

The spokesman went on to say Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat.

On December 20, Pakistan issued visas to the mother and wife of Jadhav to meet him.

The visas were issued by Pakistani High Commission in India.

Pakistan had extending meeting offer to Jadhav’s family on humanitarian grounds.

