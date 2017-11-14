Watch how quick-thinking got woman stolen laptop back

It was just another day in the life of this lady, who chooses to do her pending work in a local restaurant, of London, working on her laptop, when suddenly a masked robber bang in and snatched her machine.

As seen clearly in the video, a robber tried to steal this woman's laptop but she did not panic and quickly made a decision and yanked on the power cord.

Her commendable quick thinking got the thief reeled back to her along with the laptop, while fellow patrons in the restaurant rushed to her aid, armed with chairs.