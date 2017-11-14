Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Watch how quick-thinking got woman stolen laptop back

It was just another day in the life of this lady, who chooses to do her pending work in a local restaurant, of London, working on her laptop, when suddenly a masked robber bang in and snatched her machine.

As seen clearly in the video, a robber tried to steal this woman's laptop but she did not panic and quickly made a decision and yanked on the power cord.

Her commendable quick thinking got the thief reeled back to her along with the laptop, while fellow patrons in the restaurant rushed to her aid, armed with chairs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Weird

World’s oldest man??

World’s oldest man??
Indian man holds Guinness Record for the longest moustache

Indian man holds Guinness Record for the longest moustache
Kenyan woman gives birth to rare quintuplets

Kenyan woman gives birth to rare quintuplets
Baa-rack! Sheep recognise Obama from photo

Baa-rack! Sheep recognise Obama from photo
Load More load more