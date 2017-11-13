Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Share

World´s oldest man dead in Israel at 113

World´s oldest man dead in Israel at 113
Read More

World's 'oldest person' dies in Indonesia at 146

An Indonesian man reported to be the world's oldest person died at the age of 146 this week,...

Read More
Advertisement

World’s oldest man??

The oldest person on earth is 121 years old and is still going! Born in 1896 Celino Villaneuva lives in Chile and is four years older than Guinness’s previously-listed oldest person Nabi Tajima.

Devastated by a wildfire that burned his house down; Celino was taken in by his neighbor named Marta Ramirez at the age of 99. Ever since then, Marta has been taking care of him.

Unluckily for Celino, his passport, birth certificate and other credentials were destroyed by the fire in 1995. Thus, he cannot claim to the Guinness World Records without his birth certificate that he is officially the oldest man alive in the world.

However other relevant documents have been produced and recovered by the Chilean government to verify Celino’s shocking age.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Weird

Indian man holds Guinness Record for the longest moustache

Indian man holds Guinness Record for the longest moustache
Kenyan woman gives birth to rare quintuplets

Kenyan woman gives birth to rare quintuplets
Baa-rack! Sheep recognise Obama from photo

Baa-rack! Sheep recognise Obama from photo
Austin-Healey’s most extravagant gold-plated car

Austin-Healey’s most extravagant gold-plated car
Load More load more