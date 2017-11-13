World’s oldest man??

The oldest person on earth is 121 years old and is still going! Born in 1896 Celino Villaneuva lives in Chile and is four years older than Guinness’s previously-listed oldest person Nabi Tajima.

Devastated by a wildfire that burned his house down; Celino was taken in by his neighbor named Marta Ramirez at the age of 99. Ever since then, Marta has been taking care of him.

Unluckily for Celino, his passport, birth certificate and other credentials were destroyed by the fire in 1995. Thus, he cannot claim to the Guinness World Records without his birth certificate that he is officially the oldest man alive in the world.

However other relevant documents have been produced and recovered by the Chilean government to verify Celino’s shocking age.