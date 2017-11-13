Mon November 13, 2017
Weird

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Indian man holds Guinness Record for the longest moustache

With November returns the craze among men to grow their beards, this man in India called Ram Singh broke all records for holding the longest moustache ever. And his trend is not a new found one but one that he has been working on since 1970.

‘No Shave November’ trend among young lads involves wearing jewelry, glitter and fairy lights on their beards.

Ram has set a record for the longest moustache ever grown with a whooping length of 18.5 feet.

Aged 62, Ram Singh hails from Jaipur, and spends two hours daily to groom his prized moustache. He washes it once in two weeks and is super proud of his beard and moustache.

He has held the record for the longest beard since 2010 and still remains unbeaten.

‘People always compliment my moustache – including chief ministers, vice presidents and presidents,’ shared Ram.

He further shared that he uses herbal oils to keep his beard healthy and growing. “I use a concoction of olive, coconut and mustard oil.”

‘Once I have done the moustache, I wash my beard with water infused with Fuller’s earth that I keep overnight,’ he continues.

