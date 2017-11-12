Sun November 12, 2017
Weird

AFP
November 12, 2017

Kenyan woman gives birth to rare quintuplets

NAIROBI: A Kenyan woman gave birth to naturally-conceived quintuplets on Sunday, however the first two baby boys died shortly after being born in a small town in the west of the country.

Kenyan woman gives birth to rare quintuplets, without hormone treatment, experts say.

The mother, Jacintah Akinyi, 30, "started delivering at home. By the time she arrived at this hospital, she had two babies that had passed on," said John Malago, director of the hospital where she was admitted.

She further gave birth to two girls and a boy, who were doing well. All the babies weigh between 1.6 and 1.9 kilogrammes.

Malago said the woman had not consulted with any doctors throughout her entire pregnancy.

Akinyi is already the mother of four children, and lost a fifth in an earlier pregnancy.

