Mon November 06, 2017
Weird

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Russian female zookeeper mauled by a tiger [Video]

MOSCOW: A Siberian tiger attacked a young female zookeeper in full view of visitors while she brought food to the animal.

The big cat, called Typhoon, sprang on the keeper at Kaliningrad Zoo, in Russia, after its cage was accidentally left open.

She was saved as shocked visitors shouted and threw stones at tiger until it backed away.

The zookeeper was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

