Wed November 01, 2017
Weird

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's breaks the internet with socks

Justin Trudeau dresses up as Superman and the resemblance is too much to ignore

Canadian prime minister and world poster boy, Justin Trudeau caught attention of journalists and news men when he descended the stairs to formal duties dressed up as Superman.

The leader isn’t only famous for his sensible policies but his heart-melting smile and sense of humour is also very popular. At 45-years of age, he has got the world drooling over his stunning looks and intellect.

He descended the stairs with a slick-styled hairstyle, a blue suit and red tie with black frames to complete the Superman look. At the bottom of the staircase he revealed the Superman avatar, which was hidden underneath his white shirt.

The young Prime Minister has a thing for having fun at Halloween, this was his third year in dressing up as a unique character.

