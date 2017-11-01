Justin Trudeau dresses up as Superman and the resemblance is too much to ignore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Canadian prime minister and world poster boy, Justin Trudeau caught attention of journalists and news men when he descended the stairs to formal duties dressed up as Superman.
The leader isn’t only famous for his sensible policies but his heart-melting smile and sense of humour is also very popular. At 45-years of age, he has got the world drooling over his stunning looks and intellect.
He descended the stairs with a slick-styled hairstyle, a blue suit and red tie with black frames to complete the Superman look. At the bottom of the staircase he revealed the Superman avatar, which was hidden underneath his white shirt.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enters Parliament as Clark Kent/Superman for #Halloween #JustinTrudeau #Canada #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/9xacMN9F3F— Todd van der Heyden (@ToddCTV) October 31, 2017
The young Prime Minister has a thing for having fun at Halloween, this was his third year in dressing up as a unique character.
