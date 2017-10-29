Pakistan to host six-nation Emerging Asia Cup next year

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to host international cricket events and a six-nation Emerging Asia Cup tournament will be held in April 2018, Chairman PCB Najam Sethi said in a press conference Sunday.

Speaking to the press ahead of today’s T20 against Sri Lanka, Sethi said the schedule for a three-match Twenty20 series with the West Indies in Lahore would be announced shortly.

"This match is big signal to the world that Pakistan is ready for big-time cricket and in the next couple of days we will announce the schedule of Twenty20 series with the West Indies," said the PCB chief.

He also announced that Pakistan would host the six-nation Emerging Asia Cup in April next year. ‘Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan + 1, will be playing here,’ he tweeted later.

Sri Lanka Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala said Pakistan should no longer be overlooked, citing his own country´s decades of isolation during its civil war with Tamil rebels.

"In those 30 years Pakistan never stopped its cricket tours so we cannot leave Pakistan in cricketing isolation," said Sumathipala.