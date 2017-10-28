Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka leave UAE for Lahore

Cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka leave UAE for Lahore

KARACHI: The cricket teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Lahore to play the third and final Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (today).

Pakistan cricket team will reach Lahore from Dubai at 1-50 am where as Sri Lankan team will arrive in Lahore from Abu Dhabi at 2-20 am.

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, who is the wife of Shoaib Malik, a senior member of Pakistan cricket team, is also coming from the UAE to watch the match at Lahore.

It will be the first ever T20 between the two countries which is taking place at the Pakistani soil at the Gadaffi stadium.    

It will also be the first international match by a top cricket country after more than eight and a half years.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to play their first T20 match in Pakistan

Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to play their first T20 match in Pakistan
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Shadab Shines as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in low-scoring thriller

Shadab Shines as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in low-scoring thriller
Faheem Ashraf becomes first Pakistani to take hat-trick in T20Is

Faheem Ashraf becomes first Pakistani to take hat-trick in T20Is
Load More load more