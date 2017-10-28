Cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka leave UAE for Lahore

KARACHI: The cricket teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Lahore to play the third and final Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (today).

Pakistan cricket team will reach Lahore from Dubai at 1-50 am where as Sri Lankan team will arrive in Lahore from Abu Dhabi at 2-20 am.

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, who is the wife of Shoaib Malik, a senior member of Pakistan cricket team, is also coming from the UAE to watch the match at Lahore.

It will be the first ever T20 between the two countries which is taking place at the Pakistani soil at the Gadaffi stadium.

It will also be the first international match by a top cricket country after more than eight and a half years.