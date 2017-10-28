'Age of Terror’ exhibition opens for public in London

LONDON: An exhibition has been organised in London to highlight the aftermath of 9/11 attacks.

This is Britain’s first major exhibition on looking the artist’s response to war since Sept 11, 2001.

More than 50 artworks have been put up including sculpture, film, painting, sculpture, photography and prints to highlight artists’ perception of contemporary conflict in terms of state surveillance, relationship with firearms, bombs and drone and the havoc caused by conflict on landscape, people and architecture.