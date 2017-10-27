Fri October 27, 2017
Arts

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Water turns red in Rome’s Trevi Fountain

An artist protested against corruption in Italy by pouring dye into Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain. Graziano Cecchini carried out a similar act ten years ago. 

He says the step won’t harm the fountain but rather is a mean of protesting against corruption. On the other hand, Rome’s Deputy Mayor called the act as a display of ignorance and lack of civil sense. 

The artist was escorted from the scene by the police after pouring the red dye.

Trevi Fountain was built in the 17th century and remains one of the popular attractions for tourists in Rome. It is said, whoever throws a coin in the fountain returns to this Eternal City again.

