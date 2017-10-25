Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Monitoring report
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

30pc jump in applicants after Indian army reduces minimum height rule

30pc jump in applicants after Indian army reduces minimum height rule

DEHRADUN, India: The Indian army’s decision to reduce the minimum height for recruits from the Himalayan states has witnessed an increase of about 30 percent in applicants.

The height criteria had been reduced from 166cm to 163 cm in August.

The decision has led to a substantial increase of about 30 percent alone in Uttarakhand in the number of aspirants applying to training camps, The Times of India reported.

The decision of lowering the minimum height requirement is applied to recruits from western Himalayan regions of occupied J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab as well as Garhwal and Kumaon in Uttarakhand

The impact of the new rule has been "immediate and drastic", say organizers of pre-recruitment training camps in Uttarakhand.

An Army recruitment official on condition of anonymity told the newspaper that the number of applicants to the Army had indeed risen.

"Several young men who had been rejected in previous drives after failing the height criteria participated in the latest recruitment exercise," he added.

Sources said approximately 18,000 youths had appeared in the recruitment drive held by the Army in Gauchar in Chamoli district in April while 22,000 aspirants lined up at the recruitment drive in Dehradun in October. This was the first recruitment drive conducted by the Army in Uttarakhand after the new height rule came into effect from October 1.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Japan police unmask 74-year-old ´ninja´ burglar

Japan police unmask 74-year-old ´ninja´ burglar
Xi reappointed at helm of China´s ruling council

Xi reappointed at helm of China´s ruling council
Pyongyang university needs non-US teachers as travel ban leaves staff shortages

Pyongyang university needs non-US teachers as travel ban leaves staff shortages
Angry protester throws Russian flags at US president on Capitol Hill

Angry protester throws Russian flags at US president on Capitol Hill
Load More load more