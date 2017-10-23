Mon October 23, 2017
Weird

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Indian man puts 22 burning candles in his mouth

It’s no easy feat to hold multiple burning candles in one hand, let alone in a mouth but this man from India has done otherwise and defied all fears.

Dinesh Shivnath from India has managed to light up 22 candles and placed them altogether in his mouth in a single go.

His name was put up in the Guinness Book of World Records for performing this stunt.

Dinesh has previously performed many stunts.

