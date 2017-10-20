Sri Lankans lose seven wickets for 120 in 30 overs against Pakistan

SHARJAH: Pakistani bowlers again dominated the scene against Sri Lanka, this time in Sharjah, capturing seven wickets for 120 in 30 overs.

Except Lahiru Thrimanne, none of Sri Lankan batsmen could resist against the accurate bowling from Pakistan.

Thrimanne, who came to bat at number four is still at the crease with 43.

Left-arm fast-medium bowler from Khurram Agency, Usman Khan Shinwari made a wonderful debut as he claimed his first wicket off his only second ball of the first over in the One-day International career.