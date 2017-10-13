Fri October 13, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Tom Cruise to marry for the fourth time

LOS ANGELES: Tom Cruise is reported to tie the wedding knot for the fourth time with Vanessa Kirby.

 

They have been dating for some months now.

 

Vanessa, aged 29, is a former co-star of Tom Cruise, 55. The two are head over heels in love with each other and plan to get married soon.

 

Tom Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes and Vanessa is going to be his fourth wife.

 

Tom Cruise was inspired by Vanessa's acting in TV series 'Crown' and asked his 'Mission Impossible' producers to cast her in the upcoming 'Mission Impossible 6' movie as the lead role.

 

