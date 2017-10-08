Comfort dogs console Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS: Seventeen comfort dogs have been deployed to console the traumatized victims of the mass shooting.

The comfort dogs last week spent hours consoling distressed victims who were under treatment at the Sunrise hospital, and a high school where two students and alum had been shot.

Under the auspices of Lutheran Church charities, the K9 comfort dogs had been a part of efforts prior to the Boston marathon bombing and the shootout at Sandy Hook Elementary school whereas the community still is coming to grip the tragedy.

A gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 200 when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas last week in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

A 64-year-old Nevada resident identified as Stephen Paddock was the attacker who targeted the concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue.

Paddock killed himself before police entered the hotel room he was firing from, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters. “We have no idea what his belief system was,” Lombardo said.