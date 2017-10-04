Wed October 04, 2017
Weird

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Watch what happen when customer refused to put out cigarette at fuel station

A video on social networking site has gone viral where a gas station worker uses his fire extinguisher to put out a cigarette.

The customer apparently refused to stop smoking when the worker asked him to do so.

This video has been retweeted more than 30,000 times and continues to gain more traction. It is amusing to see gas station worker taking this big step.

For the record, lightening a cigarette is extremely dangerous in petrol and gas stations. Lit cigarette can ignite fire if exposed to flammable fuels.

