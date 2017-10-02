Giant dead turtle on Spanish beach

A two-metre long turtle washed onto a coast near Barcelona, Spain. The dead turtle weighing 700 kgs was lifted off the coast with the help of a crane which was filmed by the people gathered at the beach.

The turtle belonged the specie called Dermochelys Coriacea.

This was the second turtle that has washed on the shore in the past one month. According to biologists, only ten giant turtles have been sighted in the past 2000 years.

Dermochelys Coriacea, along with being the largest turtle specie on Earth, it is the deepest-diving marine reptiles on planet.

The dead turtle will be taken to Autonomous University of Barcelona for a research about the cause of the death of the reptile.