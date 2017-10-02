British man sets World record of fastest cooking chips

Print Story
LONDON: The world never falls short of people who love chips! And then there are some who make world records out of their love for fries.
A young man in Britain has recently made a Guinness World Record of packing and making fries at the fastest rate, making him world’s fastest man ever to cook fries at a lightning-fast speed.
Tariq Siddiqui, who works for a cafe in Cardiff, has set an astonishing record of making 5 packets of fries in mere 48.17 seconds after cooking and seasoning them, all in the mentioned time frame.
