British man sets World record of fastest cooking chips

LONDON: The world never falls short of people who love chips! And then there are some who make world records out of their love for fries.

A young man in Britain has recently made a Guinness World Record of packing and making fries at the fastest rate, making him world’s fastest man ever to cook fries at a lightning-fast speed.

Tariq Siddiqui, who works for a cafe in Cardiff, has set an astonishing record of making 5 packets of fries in mere 48.17 seconds after cooking and seasoning them, all in the mentioned time frame.