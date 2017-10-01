Pakistan demands $70 million from Indian cricket board as compensation  

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded an approximated $70 million from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as compensation for not playing two “home” bilateral series, according to Press Trust of India (PTI).

The PCB is likely to file a petition with International Cricket Council’s (ICC) disputes resolution committee in a few days.

“The MoU contract with BCCI back in 2014 to play six bilateral series, starting with our home series, is yet to kick start. Secondly they have avoided playing us in bilateral series since 2008 although they have no issues playing against us in ICC events,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi was quoted by PTI as saying on Saturday.

According to Sethi, prior to an agreement MoU signed with BCCI, six bilateral series were to be played throughout 2015 till 2023 with Pakistan hosting home series during the initials.