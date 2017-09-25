Challenge yourself! Stair climbing race

LOS ANGELES: Stair climbing may sound hectic to some but not to the participants of this 24th Annual Stair Climbing race held in Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, a stair climbing race is organized every year in which men and women from all age groups participate with enthusiasm.

Around 4,000 people are reported to have participated in it this year. The tower had 75 floors and over 1500 stairs. The participants included people from all walks of life including youngsters, women and athletes.

This race was first organized in 1993 and every year, thousands of people take part in it to test their stamina and resilience level.