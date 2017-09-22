American artist Bruce Mackley’s recent work, “Descent”, started making rounds on the internet because of its distinctiveness. It is a piece of art made out of 20,000 screws, all placed at varying depths.

Representing a three-dimensional model, the portrait took Mackley hundreds of hours before it could be completed, as per media outlet Boredpanda. Mackley spent most of his time adjusting and re-adjusting screws to get the effect he wanted.

On the other hand, the transportation of these portraits for exhibition is an issue. Weighing over 350lbs and standing seven feet tall, Descent will be exhibited to the masses this fall, at the Big Old Building in downtown Grand Rapids, during ArtPrize 9. Making use of the tactile senses, this portrait can be touched and felt by visually impaired people by ‘creating a mental image’ of the incredible sculpture.