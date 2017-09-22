Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Arts

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mackley’s recent work, “Descent" to be exhibited in US

Mackley’s recent work, “Descent

American artist Bruce Mackley’s recent work, “Descent”, started making rounds on the internet because of its distinctiveness. It is a piece of art made out of 20,000 screws, all placed at varying depths.

Representing a three-dimensional model, the portrait took Mackley hundreds of hours before it could be completed, as per media outlet Boredpanda. Mackley spent most of his time adjusting and re-adjusting screws to get the effect he wanted.

On the other hand, the transportation of these portraits for exhibition is an issue. Weighing over 350lbs and standing seven feet tall, Descent will be exhibited to the masses this fall, at the Big Old Building in downtown Grand Rapids, during ArtPrize 9. Making use of the tactile senses, this portrait can be touched and felt by visually impaired people by ‘creating a mental image’ of the incredible sculpture.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Arts

Ghanaian artist turns coin into artwork

Ghanaian artist turns coin into artwork
Chinese artist brings lantern rides to US

Chinese artist brings lantern rides to US
Past masters: Saving Afghanistan´s artisans from extinction

Past masters: Saving Afghanistan´s artisans from extinction
O.J. Simpson LA exhibit shows memorabilia as art

O.J. Simpson LA exhibit shows memorabilia as art
Load More load more